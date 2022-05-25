Advertisement
Family of boy knocked down in Listowel calls for support for Community Air Ambulance

May 25, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Family of boy knocked down in Listowel calls for support for Community Air Ambulance Family of boy knocked down in Listowel calls for support for Community Air Ambulance
Orin Hough from Carrigkerry in Co Limerick and his parents Tom and Caitriona paid a courtesy visit to the Community Air Ambulance base in Rathcoole, Co Cork - the air ambulance airlifted Orin to hospital in Dublin after he was knocked down in Listowel. Pic: Brian Lougheed
The family of a boy knocked down in Listowel is calling on people to support the Air Ambulance that brought him to hospital.

11-year-old Orin Hough from Carrigkerry in Co Limerick sustained serious injuries as he crossed a road in Listowel in May last year.

 

Orin Hough became the first child to be airlifted from the southwest directly to the specialist neurosurgical centre at CHI Temple Street in Dublin under new trauma protocols.

He was brought from Listowel to Dublin by the Irish Community Air Ambulance, which is based out of Rathcool in Co Cork.

Orin spent a week in a coma, was paralysed on his left side, and couldn’t speak for several weeks.

His mother Caitriona says, however, he’s made a phenomenal recovery, adding he can now run around with his friends, and is back playing football.

Orin’s family is appealing to people to donate to a fundraising drive for the Irish Community Air Ambulance, which is experiencing a 100% increase in fuel costs.

More information about hosting an event or donating is available on communityairambulance.ie

