Advertisement
News

Fáilte Ireland paid TV personality over €2,700 to promote Kerry

Sep 20, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Fáilte Ireland paid TV personality over €2,700 to promote Kerry Fáilte Ireland paid TV personality over €2,700 to promote Kerry
From Renard Save Our Strand group's Facebook page
Share this article

Fáilte Ireland paid over €100,000 to celebrities and social media influencers to promote tourist attractions throughout Ireland, including the Wild Atlantic Way running through Kerry.

Fáilte Ireland occasionally uses well-known figures to promote tourist destinations across the country.

During the twelve months up to August 2021, Fáilte Ireland paid €114,000 to 25 social media influencers to promote various tourist destinations.

Advertisement

These include Anna Geary, Roz Purcell, Greg O'Shea, Philly McMahon, Glenda Gilson and Kerryman Tadhg Fleming.

In August 2020, a TV personality was paid over €2,700 to promote Kerry and the Wild Atlantic Way through social media stories and static posts.

Most of the payments nationally were between €1,000 and €10,000.

Advertisement

The greatest payment was made to an influencer, who was paid over €11,700 to promote Sligo and Mayo on the Wild Atlantic Way in July of this year.

You can see more information on the Radio Kerry website.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus