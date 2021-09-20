Fáilte Ireland paid TV personality over €2,700 to promote Kerry

Fáilte Ireland paid over €100,000 to celebrities and social media influencers to promote tourist attractions throughout Ireland, including the Wild Atlantic Way running through Kerry.
Fáilte Ireland occasionally uses well-known figures to promote tourist destinations across the country.
During the twelve months up to August 2021, Fáilte Ireland paid €114,000 to 25 social media influencers to promote various tourist destinations.
These include Anna Geary, Roz Purcell, Greg O'Shea, Philly McMahon, Glenda Gilson and Kerryman Tadhg Fleming.
In August 2020, a TV personality was paid over €2,700 to promote Kerry and the Wild Atlantic Way through social media stories and static posts.
Most of the payments nationally were between €1,000 and €10,000.
The greatest payment was made to an influencer, who was paid over €11,700 to promote Sligo and Mayo on the Wild Atlantic Way in July of this year.
