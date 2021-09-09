Advertisement
Extra walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kerry

Sep 9, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Extra walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kerry
Walk-in clinics are being run in Kerry for anyone eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

People can receive a first or second dose without appointment at the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU Tralee, or the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre today until 8pm.

There’s also a clinic on Monday in Tralee from 4 to 8pm, and one in Killarney this day next week (16th) from 1 to 8pm.

They’re open to anyone aged 12 or over, with 12 to 15-year-olds needing to be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone attending should check hse.ie to make sure they’re eligible, and those hoping to receive a second dose should bring proof of their first vaccination.

 

