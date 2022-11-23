Extensive damage caused to Listowel Community Centre following fire

Significant damage has been caused to an area of the Listowel Community Centre, following a fire overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 1am.

Gardai say no injuries have been reported and the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Advertisement

Fine Gael councillor, Mike Kennelly, is a board member of Listowel Community Centre, he says the building will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Cllr Kennelly paid tribute to the fire fighters for saving the rest of the centre.