Extensive damage caused to Listowel Community Centre following fire

Nov 23, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Significant damage has been caused to an area of the Listowel Community Centre, following a fire overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 1am.

Gardai say no injuries have been reported and the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Fine Gael councillor, Mike Kennelly, is a board member of Listowel Community Centre, he says the building will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Cllr Kennelly paid tribute to the fire fighters for saving the rest of the centre.

