Advertisement
News

Events underway across Kerry to mark Europe Day 2023

May 9, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Events underway across Kerry to mark Europe Day 2023 Events underway across Kerry to mark Europe Day 2023
Share this article

Events are being held across Kerry today to mark Europe Day 2023.

Kerry County Library are hosting seminars and activities to celebrate 50 years of Ireland’s membership in the EU.

In Tralee library “Ode to Joy” will highlight the rich and diverse musical heritage of EU countries; while a Europe day seminar is underway in Killarney library.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune is calling for closer healthcare links across the EU, to mark the day.

The Fine Gael MEP, who represents Kerry, says unity in healthcare in Member States, can lead to significant benefits - including equal access to safe, modern and affordable healthcare for the future.

 

Advertisement

9-5-2023: As part of the EU50 celebration of Ireland's 50 years of EU membership Killarney Library held a Europe Day Seminar on Tuesday. Photo shows, Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher with leaving Cert students from Killarney Community College, Elle Noonan, Ella Moynihan and Enya Jordao a with EU historians Dr. Sorcha De Brun, Shane Reynolds, Dr Angelika Hansert, UL and Kevin Saude. Also in photo are Kerry County Librarian Tommy O'Connor and Killarney Librarian Eamonn Browne.
Photo: Don MacMonagle
Photo from kerry County Library
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus