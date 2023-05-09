Events underway across Kerry to mark Europe Day 2023

Events are being held across Kerry today to mark Europe Day 2023.

Kerry County Library are hosting seminars and activities to celebrate 50 years of Ireland’s membership in the EU.

In Tralee library “Ode to Joy” will highlight the rich and diverse musical heritage of EU countries; while a Europe day seminar is underway in Killarney library.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune is calling for closer healthcare links across the EU, to mark the day.

The Fine Gael MEP, who represents Kerry, says unity in healthcare in Member States, can lead to significant benefits - including equal access to safe, modern and affordable healthcare for the future.