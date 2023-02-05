Events to learn how Kerry businesses can benefit from EU funding

Information evenings are being held to demonstrate how Kerry businesses can benefit from a European fund.

Bord Iascaigh Mhara is hosting the events on the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme.

Business people can learn how their business can benefit from a €25 million fund, which aims to stimulate growth in rural coastal communities.

It’s open to businesses operating within 10 kilometres of the coastline and involved in the blue economy, which includes seafood, coastal tourism, and renewable energy initiatives.

The first information evening is this Tuesday (February 7th) at the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee, while the second is at the Bridge Bar, Portmagee on Wednesday; both are at 6.30pm.