Enterprise Minister says government have introduced regulations to ensure small businesses are supported

The government have introduced a small business stress to various new regulations, to ensure SME’s are supported.

That’s according to the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke.

The Fine Gael TD is in Kerry today on a number of engagements and is meeting businesses, chambers of commerce and councillors in Kenmare, Killorglin, Farranfore and Tralee.

He says the new cabinet measures include looking at timelines of regulatory changes, including pension auto-enrolment and changes to sick pay.

Minister Burke says he will be acting on behalf of small businesses in the upcoming budget.

Meanwhile, Minister Peter Burke says he has asked his department to take a second look at the Low Pay Commissions report.

It recommended that sub-minimum wages for teenage workers be abolished by January 1st next.

The current minimum wage is €12.70 per hour but the National Minimum Wage Acts allow for lower (sub-minimum) rates for those aged under 20.

The minimum wage for those aged 19 is 90% of the current rate, for those aged 18 it is 80% and for those aged 17 and under it is 70%.

Minister Burke says that the rate of pay should factor in that these young workers are being trained and educated and this must be reflected.