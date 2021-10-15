Enterprise Ireland’s International Markets Week concluding today

Enterprise Ireland’s International Markets Week is concluding today.

It’s been running since Monday and has provided Irish exporters with the opportunity to virtually meet with Enterprise Ireland’s international market advisors.

More than 700 companies are meeting with 140 market advisors from 40 overseas offices during International Markets Week.

Ahead of the event, Enterprise Ireland surveyed the companies taking part, and found 91% expect sales to increase again next year.

Regional Director for Mid West and Regional Development at Enterprise Ireland, Jerry Moloney, says it’s really encouraging to see such business optimism, and this is testament to the resilience and performance of Irish exporters.