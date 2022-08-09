Advertisement
Endangered Killer Whales spotted along Kerry coast

Aug 9, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Two endangered killer whales have been spotted around the Kerry coast over the past two weeks.

The pair, named John Coe and Aquarius, were identified by the shape and notches of their dorsal fins and patches of colouration near their eyes and on their backs.

Home to Scotland originally, the whales have been seen several times around the Ventry and Valentia coast recently.

They are the final two of a group of eight Scottish Killer Whales that hunted together.

Pádraig Whooley of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group says the sighting is significant as they’re the only pair recorded in the past eight years.

He says the mammals, which target seals and minke whales are facing extinction.

