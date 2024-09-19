Emergency services at scene of crash in Kenmare

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a two car road traffic collision at Kenmare Pier.
The collision occurred at approximately 12pm.
Gardaí says there are no injuries reported at this time.
