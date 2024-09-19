Advertisement
News

Emergency services at scene of crash in Kenmare

Sep 19, 2024 14:34 By radiokerrynews
Emergency services at scene of crash in Kenmare
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a two car road traffic collision at Kenmare Pier.

The collision occurred at approximately 12pm.

Gardaí says there are no injuries reported at this time.

