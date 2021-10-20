Emergency meeting sought with Department of Health to address issues at UHK

An emergency meeting is being sought with the Minister for Health, Department of Health and HSE to address issues at University Hospital Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill raised the ongoing issues at UHK at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He called on the council to ask the HSE what solutions they have to address what he called the “horrendous waiting times” that have to be endured by patients at UHK’s Emergency Department.

Advertisement

Cllr Michael Cahill told the meeting he’d spoken to the parent of a critically ill child who recently attended UHK’s ED; they told Cllr Cahill they’d witnessed people on trolleys, patients on the floor and patients in ambulances outside being treated.

He says the situation there is mayhem.

Cllr Cahill acknowledged the efforts and work done by nurses but says they are working under extreme conditions.

Advertisement

He referenced the staff shortages at UHK and said the hospital should be a place we are proud of and that we trust, but said there are huge pressures at UHK.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr called for an emergency meeting with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Department of Health and HSE to address issues at University Hospital Kerry.

His call was supported by other members.

Advertisement