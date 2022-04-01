Education programme on cancer awareness should be set up for Kerry students

An education programme around cancer awareness should be set up for second and third level students in Kerry.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, he said young people can often take their health for granted, but cancer affects all ages.

Cllr Flynn said the HSE should establish this type of a programme, which could educate students on what symptoms they should look out for and where they can go for help, if needed.