Advertisement
News

Education programme on cancer awareness should be set up for Kerry students

Apr 1, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Education programme on cancer awareness should be set up for Kerry students Education programme on cancer awareness should be set up for Kerry students
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

An education programme around cancer awareness should be set up for second and third level students in Kerry.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, he said young people can often take their health for granted, but cancer affects all ages.

Advertisement

Cllr Flynn said the HSE should establish this type of a programme, which could educate students on what symptoms they should look out for and where they can go for help, if needed.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus