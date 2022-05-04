Advertisement
Education Minister says summer provision scheme will provide English lessons for Ukrainian refugees

May 4, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister says summer provision scheme will provide English lessons for Ukrainian refugees
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Kerry TD and Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed that the summer provision scheme will pay particular attention to English classes for Ukrainian refugees.

Yesterday, the minister announced a summer education programme for pupils with complex special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage for summer 2022.

€40 million is to be invested in the scheme.

The department will soon advertise for English language tutors who will be available to post-primary students and adults who have fled Ukraine.

Norma Foley is confident that there are sufficient resources to deal with the increase in demand on the education system.

