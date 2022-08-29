Education Minister says 6,000 school bus tickets being issued everyday

The Minister for Education says school bus tickets are being issued at a rate of 6,000 a day.

There have been issues with the system since it was announced that fees for school transport would be waived this year, leading to high numbers of applications.

Minister Norma Foley says at this time last year 103,000 tickets had been issued, while this year the figure so far is over 115,000.

She says an extra 10,000 places have already been added, and there will be more capacity as time goes on.

She’s hopeful all pupils will be catered for, but notes that not everyone qualifies for tickets.

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says he’s been inundated with calls from concerned parents regarding places for their children on school buses.

He says the government has created this mess without local knowledge, but has thanked the local Bus Eireann office and inspectors for their efforts in trying to resolve the issues.

Meanwhile Minister Norma Foley says she doesn't accept that the government’s housing plan isn’t working.

This comes as it was revealed on Friday that over 10,500 people were in emergency accommodation across the country last month.

The Minister says the government has invested heavily in housing and it’s the government’s main focus.