Education Minister doesn’t conduct ministerial business via text

Sep 3, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
The Education Minister says she doesn’t conduct ministerial business via text.

Norma Foley was speaking at Presentation Secondary School Castleisland where she met students who received their Leaving Certificate results today.

She was questioned about the controversy of Minister Coveney deleting text messages with Katherine Zappone.

Minister Foley says she never uses texts in her work as a Minister.

Minister Foley doesn’t believe the Coveney Zappone controversy is distracting from the work of government.

