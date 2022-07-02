Advertisement
News

East Kerry pub teams up with Liverpool legend for air ambulance fundraiser

Jul 2, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
East Kerry pub teams up with Liverpool legend for air ambulance fundraiser East Kerry pub teams up with Liverpool legend for air ambulance fundraiser
Share this article

An East Kerry town is teaming up with a Liverpool legend to fundraise for the Community Air Ambulance.

The Bridge Bar in Rathmore is hosting former Liverpool and Ireland player John Aldridge next Friday.

Proceeds from the event are going towards the Community Air Ambulance based in Rathcool Co. Cork.

Advertisement

The former soccer player will take questions in the bar; VIP tickets are available to those wanting an autograph or photo.

Event organiser Emma Cooper outlines the importance of the fundraiser:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus