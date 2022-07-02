East Kerry pub teams up with Liverpool legend for air ambulance fundraiser

An East Kerry town is teaming up with a Liverpool legend to fundraise for the Community Air Ambulance.

The Bridge Bar in Rathmore is hosting former Liverpool and Ireland player John Aldridge next Friday.

Proceeds from the event are going towards the Community Air Ambulance based in Rathcool Co. Cork.

The former soccer player will take questions in the bar; VIP tickets are available to those wanting an autograph or photo.

Event organiser Emma Cooper outlines the importance of the fundraiser: