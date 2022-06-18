Advertisement
Eamon Ryan to address public meeting in Killarney this week

Jun 18, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will address a public meeting in Killarney this week as part of a visit to Kerry.

 

The Minister for Transport, Environment, Climate and Communications will speak at the meeting on decarbonising Kerry.

It’s part of his two-day visit to Kerry this week.

 

The public meeting will be held in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney at 7pm this coming Thursday, June 23rd.

 

Minister Ryan says he’s looking forward to hearing about what’s happening in Kerry to achieve climate goals.

