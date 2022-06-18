Eamon Ryan to address public meeting in Killarney this week

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will address a public meeting in Killarney this week as part of a visit to Kerry.

The Minister for Transport, Environment, Climate and Communications will speak at the meeting on decarbonising Kerry.

Advertisement

It’s part of his two-day visit to Kerry this week.

Advertisement

The public meeting will be held in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney at 7pm this coming Thursday, June 23rd.

Minister Ryan says he’s looking forward to hearing about what’s happening in Kerry to achieve climate goals.