€7.5 million allocated to greenways in Kerry for next year

€7.5 million has been allocated to greenways in Kerry for next year.

A part of the funding will go towards investigating the possibility of linking existing and future greenways in the north and south of the county. Transport Infrastructure Ireland has released a list of its allocations to each local authority for 2022, which comprise totals for roads, active travel schemes and greenways.

Of the €7.5 million allocated to Kerry, €2.5 million will go towards the North Kerry Greenway from Listowel to the Limerick border, while the same amount will be given to the Tralee-Fenit Greenway. €600,000 will be assigned to the Tralee-Listowel Greenway.

Advertisement

The proposed South Kerry Greenway, which is still subject to legal challenges, will receive €1.7 million across two sections: Renard to Cahersiveen and Cahersiveen to Glenbeigh.

Kerry County Council has been given €100,000 for a new greenway assessment scheme.

A further €100,000 has been allocated to developing a county greenway connectivity study, which will investigate the possibility of linking the North Kerry and South Kerry Greenways. Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney has welcomed the allocations for 2022 for Kerry.