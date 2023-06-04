Advertisement
€6000 worth of drugs seized in Kerry

Jun 4, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
€6000 worth of drugs seized in Kerry
Approximately €3,000 worth of suspected cannabis and €3,000 worth of suspected cocaine have been seized in Kerry as part of a special Garda operation.

Under Operation Thor, a day of action was conducted in Milltown, Killorglin and Glenbeigh over a 24 hour period between Friday the 2nd and Saturday the 3rd of June.

A briefing was conducted at 8:15 am in Killorglin Garda Station on Friday morning with the searches of nine houses in Milltown, Killorglin and Glenbeigh following.

Over €23,000 cash was also seized in the searches, pending further inquiries.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences on the day.

They have been charged to appear in the District Court at a later date.

Garda investigations still are ongoing.

The operation was resourced by Gardaí from Killorglin Garda Station, Killarney Garda Station, members from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit, Kerry Divisional Drug Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit.

Nine Trainee Gardaí currently in Kerry Division were also involved.

