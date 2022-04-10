Advertisement
€35,000 allocated to arts festivals and events in Kerry

Apr 10, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
€35,000 allocated to arts festivals and events in Kerry
€35,000 has been allocated to arts festivals and events in Kerry for this year.

The Kerry County Council Arts Act Grants and Artist Bursaries for 2022 have now been awarded.

39 applicants for the Arts Act Grant will receive funding, including Ballybunion Arts Festival, K-FEST, and the National Circus Festival, which have all been allocated over €2,500 each.

Just over €18,000 was awarded to 20 applicants for the Artists Bursaries, including artists in schools, artists retreat and the Eamon Kelly Bursary.

A full list of successful recipients is available at https://www.kerrycoco.ie/arts/arts-forms/

The 2022 Arts Festivals and Events e-brochure is available here: https://www.kerrycoco.ie/arts/events-festivals/

