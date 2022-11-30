€11,000 allocated to increase participation of Kerry women and diverse candidates in local elections

€11,000 has been allocated to Kerry to increase the participation of women and diverse candidates in the next local elections.

Minister for Planning and Local Government Peter Burke approved funding of €192,200 nationally.

It’ll support activities to increase the number of female and diverse candidates and councillors running in the local elections in 2024.

He says as the 2024 elections approach, now’s the time for us all to redouble our efforts in making the role of the councillor more accessible and sustainable for all.