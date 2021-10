There’s been a drop in the number of people in Kerry getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

3,112 people in the county are in receipt of PUP, down 138 on last week.

Nationally, 97,130 people are getting the payment this week, the first time the number has fallen below 100,000.

Advertisement

A further 58 people in Kerry are getting the Enhanced Illness Benefit this week – this is for employees or the self-employed who contract the virus or are medically certified to self-isolate.