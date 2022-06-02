Drone team joins search for man missing on Carrauntoohil

A drone team has joined the search for a man missing on Carrauntoohil.

61-year-old John Dunne from Tipperary had been walking yesterday, but didn’t return to his accommodation as planned.

The experienced walker John Dunne had been walking in the McGillycuddy Reeks yesterday.

He had made contact with the B&B he was to stay at yesterday evening, to say he would be at the Lisleibane car park in an hour, but he failed to turn up.

The alarm was then raised and the search began at 5 o’clock this morning.

Volunteers from Kerry Mountain Rescue Team are on the ground searching.

Rescue 117, a rescue helicopter from Waterford, had been assisting in the operation, but has just left the area.

A Waterville Coast Guard drone team are now searching the area, where conditions are said to be good.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Dunne on the hill yesterday or this morning is asked to contact Killarney Gardaí on 064 66 31 222.