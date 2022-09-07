Dr Patricia Sheahan collects Kerry Person of the Year award

The Head of Palliative Care at University Hospital Kerry has been awarded the Kerry Person of the Year award by the Kerry Association in Dublin.
Listowel native, Dr Patricia Sheahan has worked as a palliative medicine consultant in Kerry for the past 20 years.
Alongside Kerry Hospice Foundation, she has helped develop a fully integrated palliative care service for the county.
She was honoured in recognition of the contribution she has made to Kerry.
The Listowel Tidy Towns Committee was awarded the Laochra Chiarraí or Kerry Heroes award at the recent ceremony in Dublin.
Some of the Sheahan family in attendance at the Kerry Association in Dublin 2022 Kerry Person of the Year Awards where the Person of the Year award was presented to Dr Patricia Sheahan
Vice-president of the Kerry Association, Mark Kennelly presenting a John Hurley painting to Kerry Person of the Year, Dr Patricia Sheahan.
Listowel Tidy Towns committee representatives with some Listowel friends on the night – l-r Marion Walsh, Jimmy Moloney (Chairman, Listowel Tidy Towns), Breda McGrath, Julie Gleeson, Mary Hanlon, Norita Killeen, Imelda Murphy, Jenny Tarrant, and Mary O’Connor.
Kerry Association committee members: Mark Kennelly (Vice-president), Leonie Kelly, Michael O’Regan (President), Keelin Kissane (Chairperson), Maurice Moynihan, Liz Gaire, John Horgan, Seán O’Donnchú.