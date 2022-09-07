Dr Patricia Sheahan collects Kerry Person of the Year award

The Head of Palliative Care at University Hospital Kerry has been awarded the Kerry Person of the Year award by the Kerry Association in Dublin.

Listowel native, Dr Patricia Sheahan has worked as a palliative medicine consultant in Kerry for the past 20 years.

Alongside Kerry Hospice Foundation, she has helped develop a fully integrated palliative care service for the county.

She was honoured in recognition of the contribution she has made to Kerry.

The Listowel Tidy Towns Committee was awarded the Laochra Chiarraí or Kerry Heroes award at the recent ceremony in Dublin.

