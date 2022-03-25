Donations to Irish Cancer Society last year covered 1,000 counselling sessions in Kerry

Over a thousand counselling sessions were provided in Kerry last year, through donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

Today marks Daffodil Day, the society’s annual fundraiser for vital cancer support services to patients.

Last year, donations raised through fundraising paid for over a thousand (1,062) counselling sessions for Kerry patients, through the remote counselling service and at affiliate cancer support centres.

The funds also covered 386 nights of night nursing in Kerry, along with 286 volunteer driver service journeys.

Donations also funded 439 supporting and comforting conversations though the support line and Daffodil Centres.