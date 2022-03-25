Advertisement
News

Donations to Irish Cancer Society last year covered 1,000 counselling sessions in Kerry

Mar 25, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Donations to Irish Cancer Society last year covered 1,000 counselling sessions in Kerry Donations to Irish Cancer Society last year covered 1,000 counselling sessions in Kerry
Share this article

Over a thousand counselling sessions were provided in Kerry last year, through donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

Today marks Daffodil Day, the society’s annual fundraiser for vital cancer support services to patients.

Last year, donations raised through fundraising paid for over a thousand (1,062) counselling sessions for Kerry patients, through the remote counselling service and at affiliate cancer support centres.

Advertisement

The funds also covered 386 nights of night nursing in Kerry, along with 286 volunteer driver service journeys.

Donations also funded 439 supporting and comforting conversations though the support line and Daffodil Centres.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus