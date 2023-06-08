Dolly Parton very supportive of Dolly Day fundraising event in Listowel

Country superstar Dolly Parton is very supportive of a fundraising event in Listowel in her name.

Dolly Day is a Guinness World Record attempt aiming to have the largest gathering of people fully dressed in Dolly Parton costumes.

The event takes place in Listowel on June 24th, all in aid of the Kerry Hospice and Comfort for Chemo.

Dolly Day’s world record attempt is for the total number of people wearing a full, head-to-toe Dolly Parton costume, and each person must be instantly recognisable as Dolly Parton.

America’s Queen of Country has given the event her backing, according to Eugene Naughton, president of Dollywood theme park and resort in Tennessee.

Mr Naughton will fly in to attend the event, and he says his family’s own Irish roots, and experience with cancer, compelled him to get involved.

Dolly Parton has donated two night’s accommodation in her personal tour bus, costing over $10,000, in support.

Mr Naughton outlines the full extent of what’s on offer.

Doors open at 4pm on the day, with last entry at 6pm and the all-important count at 6:30pm.