Doctor at centre of South Kerry CAMHS controversy waived supervision when offered

Mar 2, 2022 12:03 By radiokerrynews
The non-consultant doctor at the centre of the South Kerry CAMHS scandal waived supervision when it was offered, according to the HSE.

The Joint Committee on Health met this morning to review medication practices across all Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

It comes after an independent review found that almost 50 children or adolescents who attended South Kerry CAMHS suffered significant harm.

HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O' Connor said doctor supervision should be mandatory:

 

