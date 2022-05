Divane’s Volkswagen Kerry in Castleisland has transformed its electricity requirements to 100% renewable.

Solar panels are now powering the workshop, showroom, and electric car fleet at Divane’s, which has been a Volkswagen dealership since 1954.

This project was undertaken by Energywise Ireland, a Kerry company headed up by Berth Sheehy of Ballyduff.

