Discussions to take place in attempt to source alternative location for Knocknagoshel mast

Knocknagoshel residents will meet with the company behind a proposed telecommunications mast to try to find an alternative location for it.

Eircom Ltd has applied to Kerry County Council for permission to build a 15-metre-high monopole telecommunications structure at the Eir exchange in Knocknagoshel village.

The council is due to make a decision on the application by December 18th.

Knocknagoshel resident Michelle Keane is concerned about the location of the proposed mast, saying she believes it’s too close to the school in the middle of the village.

Over 50 people attended a protest against the proposed mast today.

Michelle Keane says she contacted the company and they’ve agreed to meet to discuss alternative locations: