The Diocese of Kerry is to hold a virtual pilgrimage to Lourdes.

The online event runs from September 2nd to 7th.

The is the second year running that the Diocese’s pilgrimage to Lourdes can’t take place because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

This year’s event will take place at different locations including St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney and Valentia Grotto, with the masses will be streamed on dioceseofkerry.ie