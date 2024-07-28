Advertisement
Rare orange lobster discovered off Galway ahead of All-Ireland final on display in Dingle

Jul 28, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Rare orange lobster discovered off Galway ahead of All-Ireland final on display in Dingle
Photograph with permission of Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium
The discovery of a bright orange lobster off the Galway coast has raised eyebrows in the county ahead of their showdown with Armagh in today's All-Ireland Senior Football Final.

The rare colour is due to a genetic mutation, similar to that of albinism in humans, which sets it aside from almost all other lobsters.

The lobster is currently on display in Oceanworld Aquarium, Dingle.

Marine biologist Dr Kevin Flannery from Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium explains the science behind the find.

 

