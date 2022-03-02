Detailed study on section of Kerry coast due to be completed next month

A detailed study on flooding and erosion along part of the Kerry coast is due to be completed next month.

The Coastal Flood and Erosion Risk Management Study for Maharees (Tralee Bay–Ballyheigue to Brandon Point) was commissioned by Kerry County Council and funded by the council and the OPW.

Director of the Maharees Conservation Association, Martha Farrell, says the study on the bays around Maharees is due to be completed by the consultants next month.

She says, until then, it’s difficult to say where and what type of defences are needed and what will be allowed.