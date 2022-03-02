Advertisement
Detailed study on section of Kerry coast due to be completed next month

Mar 2, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Detailed study on section of Kerry coast due to be completed next month
Map data ©2017 Google
A detailed study on flooding and erosion along part of the Kerry coast is due to be completed next month.

The Coastal Flood and Erosion Risk Management Study for Maharees (Tralee Bay–Ballyheigue to Brandon Point) was commissioned by Kerry County Council and funded by the council and the OPW.

Director of the Maharees Conservation Association, Martha Farrell, says the study on the bays around Maharees is due to be completed by the consultants next month.

She says, until then, it’s difficult to say where and what type of defences are needed and what will be allowed.

