Derrynane House attracted nearly 300,000 visitors in 2020

Visitor numbers to OPW sites in Kerry in 2020 fell considerably.

According to the Office of Public Works, over 518,000 visits were made to national monuments and heritage properties which the office monitors in the county in 2019.

This fell to 340,000 in 2020.

The OPW records the number of visitors to eight sites in the county.

Due to the pandemic, the majority of sites had fewer visitors than in previous years, while some did not open to visitors at all.

Derrynane House and Parklands had the greatest number of visitors with approximately 300,000 in 2020; this was an increase of 75,000 on 2019.

Over 33,000 people visited the Blasket Visitor Centre, while 2,581 visited the island itself.

Ardfert Cathedral and Ross Castle both experienced considerable reductions in visitor numbers, varying between 2,000-2,500 visitors each.

The OPW recorded no visitor numbers to Skellig Michael, Gallarus Castle or Listowel Castle during 2020; however, COVID restrictions did lead to the closure of some prominent sites in the county last year.