Derry man thanks emergency services who rescued him in Tralee Bay

A 24-year-old man from Derry has thanked emergency services after he was rescued from Tralee Bay.

Ruairí McSorley, from the village of Park, was reported missing at 10:15am on Sunday when a dog walker came across his clothes on the beach near Castlegregory.

He was found by Fenit RNLI 12 hours later four kilometres from the shore, surrounded by a pod of dolphins.

Advertisement

Following his release from University Hospital Kerry, Mr McSorley, told the Irish Independent, the rescue services were incredible people who were very professional and slick.

Mr McSorley, who became a star of a viral video about frostbite during a cold snap in Northern Ireland in 2015, insisted he was none the worse for his experience.