Department of Integration confirms Ballymullen barracks to be used for asylum seekers

The Department of Integration has confirmed that Ballymullen Barracks will be used to house international protection applicants.

A statement from the department to Radio Kerry says the former army barracks in Tralee will be used to accommodate up to 50 people in the coming weeks.

In 2022, the Department of Defence, and the Defence Forces, offered the Tralee barracks as accommodation for people displaced by the war in Ukraine.

The site is no longer being used by Ukrainian refugees, and so is vacant once again.

The Department of Integration has confirmed the Tralee centre will be used to accommodate international protection applicants.

It said Ballymullen Barracks will provide accommodation to up to 50 single males, who will move into the centre in the coming weeks.

The statement says a one-year licence has been agreed with the Department of Defence, with a further option to extend.

It advised it's not possible to say how long each person will stay in the centre.

The department's Community Engagement Team sent details on the property and the type of accommodation to be provided to the local authority and elected representatives on Tuesday (December 10th).

A department spokesperson says it will work closely with these and other government departments and non-governmental organisations to provide a wide range of supports to help new arrivals to integrate into the area as quickly as possible.