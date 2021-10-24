Department of Health gives assurances on Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare Scheme

The Department of Health has given assurances the Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare Scheme will remain, until a new statutory scheme is put in place.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae has welcomed this.

The scheme has been in operation since January 2021 to mitigate the loss of access to care from private providers in Northern Ireland under the EU Cross Border Directive, which ceased to apply as a result of Brexit.

Deputy Healy Rae says many Kerry people can continue to avail of this scheme for treatments for cataract removals by travelling by bus to Belfast; he says it ensures timely treatment.