Decision this month on planning for new Manor West retail units

A decision will be made this month on a planning application for more retail units at Manor West.

Ashman Developments Ltd applied to Kerry County Council for planning permission to build new retail units and 330 car parking spaces.

The development is to be situated adjacent to Randles Bros Nissan Garage on the southern end of the existing retail park.

Advertisement

It’s to include four retail warehouse units, one garden centre and 330 car parking spaces.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by 20th February.