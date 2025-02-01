Advertisement
News

Decision this month on planning for new Manor West retail units

Feb 1, 2025 11:12 By radiokerrynews
Decision this month on planning for new Manor West retail units
home design architechture and engineering buliding plans and design tools
Share this article

A decision will be made this month on a planning application for more retail units at Manor West.

Ashman Developments Ltd applied to Kerry County Council for planning permission to build new retail units and 330 car parking spaces.

The development is to be situated adjacent to Randles Bros Nissan Garage on the southern end of the existing retail park.

Advertisement

It’s to include four retail warehouse units, one garden centre and 330 car parking spaces.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by 20th February.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerryman found guilty of 61 charges of raping his daughter
Advertisement
Pedestrian light at busy Tralee junction stuck on red since early December
Kettle of fish story wins Radio Kerry listener €5,000 of Whirlpool appliances from Soundstore, Mile Height Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

National coursing meeting gets underway this morning
Kerry FC at Shamrock Rovers this afternoon
Super & National Leagues continue today
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus