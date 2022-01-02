Advertisement
Decision on planning for Adare Bypass and Foynes to Limerick Road due at end of January

Jan 2, 2022 15:01 By radiokerrynews
Decision on planning for Adare Bypass and Foynes to Limerick Road due at end of January
An Bord Pleanála is due to decide at the end of January whether to grant permission for the Adare Bypass and new Foynes to Limerick Road.

The proposed 35km development will see the congested village of Adare being bypassed, and the port town of Foynes on the N69 being connected to the motorway network near Limerick.

The Foynes to Limerick Road (including Adare Bypass) Project aims to bypass Adare and connect the Port of Foynes to the motorway network.

It's to comprise 15.6km of dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, and almost 2km of single carriageway between Ballyclogh and Askeaton.

There'll also be 17.5km of motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway near Limerick city, and a service area for Heavy Goods Vehicles near Foynes.

Limerick City and County Council applied to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission for the scheme in December 2019.

A decision on the case has been delayed several times, but An Bord Pleanála now says it's due to decide on the case by January 28th.

