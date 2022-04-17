Advertisement
Decision in Kerry Co-op case expected later this year

Apr 17, 2022 18:04 By radiokerrynews
A decision is expected later this year on the legal case between the Revenue Commissioners and a group of dairy farmers.
According to a report in the Sunday Business post today, some farmers are facing income tax liabilities of up 50 thousand euro, should Revenue win the case.
The case, which was heard in the High Court last month - relates to income tax on patronage shares, received by 3500 farmers from Kerry Co-op, during the 2011 to 2013 period.
It’s estimated that the tax bill is in excess of 20 million euro.

