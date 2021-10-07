Decision adjourned on appealing South Kerry Greenway to Court of Appeal

A High Court judge has adjourned a decision until Monday, which will determine the future of the South Kerry Greenway.

Permission is being sought to appeal the dismissal of two legal challenges relating to the project during the summer. In July, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys dismissed two legal challenges against the decision of An Bord Pleanála to grant permission to Kerry County Council for the South Kerry Greenway and the accompanying CPO.

Permission for the 27-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen was granted last November.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the judge heard applications for leave to appeal those dismissals to the Court of Appeal on behalf of local farmer, James Clifford and environmentalist, Peter Sweetman and a group of local landowners. The challenges include claims that the EU Habitats directive was contravened and that there was a failure to ensure a strict protection system for the Kerry slug and Lesser Horseshoe Bat.

There were also concerns raised about the CPO confirmation process.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys adjourned the case until next Monday, October 11th.