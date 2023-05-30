Death of Tralee man in UK has caused huge shock in the area

The death of a Tralee man in the UK has caused huge shock in the area.

That’s according to BBC Radio Surrey journalist, Peter Stewart.

44-year-old Shane Scannell was found unresponsive in the early hours of May 21st unresponsive on South Street in Epsom following a suspected hit and run.

He was taken to hospital but he subsequently died from his injuries last week.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested but later released.

Peter Stewart says the area is usually very quiet but there’s always an increase in the numbers visiting around this time, as the Epsom Derby takes place on Saturday: