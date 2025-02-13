Deadlines for Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) fast approaching

The deadlines are approaching to apply for the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) 2024/25.

The Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) launched the scheme to fund projects that enhance outdoor recreational spaces.

Kerry County Council says it is working with community groups and Kerry PPN members to identify potential projects.

Its Economic Development and Tourism Unit is collaborating with Kerry’s five municipal districts to select suitable projects.

ORIS typically funds projects such as walkways and cycleways, blueways and water trails, mountain access routes, and other outdoor recreation infrastructure.

The earliest deadline is the 14th February full details can be found here.