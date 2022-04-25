Crews working to restore water in Tralee Town

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in Shanakill, Cloonanorig, Monavalley, Gallowsfield, Rock St, Oakpark, and parts of Tralee town centre following a burst water mains.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following the completion of repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

The repairs are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption and supply should be restored later this evening.

Advertisement

Updates will be posted on the Irish Water website, www.water.ie. Our customer care team is also available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.