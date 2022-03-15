Advertisement
News

COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Kerry tomorrow

Mar 15, 2022 18:03 By radiokerrynews
COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Kerry tomorrow COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Kerry tomorrow
People arrive for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Killarney centre. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Share this article

Self-scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available in Kerry tomorrow.

People can book their first or second vaccine doses if they're aged 12 and older, for tomorrow, March 16th ( (15:45 – 19:15); booster vaccinations are also available.

12 to 15 year olds must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Advertisement

Walk-in clinics are available tomorrow for children aged 5 to 11 from 12.20-15.00.

Appointments can be booked on hse.ie.

The Kerry Vaccination Centre is located at the former Borg Warner site at Monavalley in Tralee.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus