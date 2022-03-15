COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Kerry tomorrow

Self-scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available in Kerry tomorrow.

People can book their first or second vaccine doses if they're aged 12 and older, for tomorrow, March 16th ( (15:45 – 19:15); booster vaccinations are also available.

12 to 15 year olds must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Advertisement

Walk-in clinics are available tomorrow for children aged 5 to 11 from 12.20-15.00.

Appointments can be booked on hse.ie.

The Kerry Vaccination Centre is located at the former Borg Warner site at Monavalley in Tralee.