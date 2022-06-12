Advertisement
Courts Service prepared to buy new site in Tralee

Jun 12, 2022 15:06 By radiokerrynews
The Courts Service of Ireland is preparing to buy a new site in Tralee.

It says council inaction has left it no choice but to purchase a new property to secure a move instead of acquiring a portion of the Island of Geese site, as reported by the Irish Examiner.

A letter seen by the paper says a new Tralee Courthouse would urgently need four court rooms, new jury rooms, offices and custody cells.

The Courts Service says it has been in negotiations with Kerry County Council for four years on a move away from Ashe Street.

