Court hears book of evidence not yet available for man accused of brothers murder in Castleisland

A court has heard that the book of evidence is not yet available in the case of a man accused of murdering his brother in Castleisland.

Fergus O’Connor, of The Village, Scartaglin, Castleisland, appeared before Tralee District Court in relation to the charge.

41-year-old Fergus O’Connor is accused of the murder of his brother Pádraig O’Connor at 32 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland on June 28th.

He appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court via video-link from Cork Prison, speaking to confirm his name and that he could see and hear the court.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the judge that the book of evidence is not yet available in the case.

Mr O’Connor’s solicitor Padraig O’Connell told the court that he believes the book of evidence should be ready soon.

He told Judge Waters that a bail application for his client had been refused in the high court.

However, Mr O’Connell advised there has been a change in circumstances and a renewed application for bail will be issued to the high court.

Judge David Waters remanded Fergus O’Connor in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on November 20th via video-link.

However, should the book of evidence be available in the meantime, he will be produced to appear in person.