County still grappling with yellow weather warning this evening

A status yellow warning remains in place for Kerry until 9pm.

The alert was due to run nationally until 9pm, however, only western coastal counties remain.

Met Eireann says the status yellow wind warning will cover 10 counties until later tonight bringing gale force winds, with the worst of the rain and wind believed to hit Kerry within the next two hours.

Council crews are at the R553 at Lisselton, and the R551 near Dairymaster in Causeway, which are both still flooded but passable.

The Crag Road in Castleisland remains closed this evening, and the road down to Kells Bay before Kells Bay Garden has a tree down blocking part of it, but this is still passable on one side.

Meanwhile, 31 ESB customers are without power in Kilgarvan, with power to be restored by 8:15pm.

41 are still without power near Waterville, with power again due to come back by 8:15

While 10 are without power near Ballybunion, and the ESB says it currently doesn't know when that will be restored.

Meteorologist, Eimear Flood, says areas along the Western and Southern coasts will experience the worst of it: