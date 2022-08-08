Advertisement
County Councillor hope grants will be available to people excluded from Kilcummin sewerage scheme

Aug 8, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
There’s hope that grants will be made available to those wishing to connect to a new sewer collection system that’s under construction in an East Kerry village.

That’s according to Labour councillor Marie Moloney who says many people living in areas around Kilcummin village have been excluded from the long-awaited sewerage scheme.

She says local people living on the roads from the village to Rathanane, and Mass Rock to Tangneys Cross back to the GAA club won’t benefit from the sewerage scheme  despite Irish Water telling them they’d be included.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council begun construction on a new sewer collection system in Kilcummin last week.

Cllr Moloney explains the benefits the new sewer scheme will have on those who can avail of it:

