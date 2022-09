Kerry county councillors have voted overwhelmingly to sell a section of the Island of Geese site in Tralee to the Courts Service.

Councillors were asked today to vote on selling the 0.2 acre plot for the construction of a new courthouse in the town, for €160,000.

The former site of the Denny bacon factory was given to the people of Tralee via Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

28 councillors voted in favour of the motion to sell the land, with four against and one absent.