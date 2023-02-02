Councillors to write to Minister for Health for full review of UHK

Kerry County Council will write to the Minister of Health to carry out a full review at UHK.

The call was made at the recent full council meeting, following motions from Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael Cahill and Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris.

Elected members will also write to Minister Stephen Donnelly, for a delivery timeline of the Oncology Unit at the Tralee hospital.

At the full meeting of Kerry County Council, Kenmare MD councillor Michael Cahill, said a full review was needed to address the ongoing issues at University Hospital Kerry.

Cllr Cahill said the length of time patients spend on trolleys awaiting treatment or admission is appalling. He said ambulance handover times appear to be on the rise and it’s affecting the availability of crews.

He said staff at UHK are under severe pressure and support is badly needed.

Cllr Cahill raised a motion to write to the Health Minister to initiate a full review of all operations at the Emergency Department at UHK, and to request a new 50 bed, fully staffed unit at the Tralee hospital.

Sinn Féin councillor for the Tralee MD, Deirdre Ferris, raised a motion to write to Minister Stephen Donnelly for an update on the delivery of the oncology unit at UHK.

Cllr Ferris said money was approved for the project last year, but no timeline has been provided for the new unit. She says it's possible the current service location may have to move in the interim, leading to disruptons in delivery of services and patient care.

The council moved to write a letter to the Minister for Health on both of these motions.